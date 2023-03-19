News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
18 hours ago Donald Trump calls for ‘protest’ saying he expects arrest in days
22 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
22 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
22 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
1 day ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy

Fleur East makes X-rated confession on BBC Saturday kitchen - and fans are in a frenzy

BBC Saturday kitchen host asked Fleur East to prepare a dish for the show when things all of a sudden got pretty raunchy

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 19th Mar 2023, 10:30 GMT

Viewers of BBC Saturday Kitchen were sent into a frenzy after Fleur East made an X-rated confession on the show. The X Factor and Strictly Come Dancing star appeared on the show to promote her latest single, ‘Count The Ways’.

BBC Saturday kitchen host Matt Tebbutt asked East to prepare a dish for the show when things all of a sudden got pretty raunchy. Fleur, 35, said: “I’ve never handled cockles before,’ before bursting into fits of laughter.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Well, it’s your lucky day!” the host replied. “There’s a joke in there somewhere, but I’m not going to make it!” Fleur giggling, continued: “Yeah, let’s not make it.”

Most Popular

    The show’s guests and viewers were sent into a frenzy of laughter and one user took to Twitter to quote East’s confession alongside a meme which read “naughty”.

    Another user uploaded a short clip of the hilarious exchange and captioned it ‘lol’. Viewers were also quick to commend Fleur on her bubbly personality, “@SaturdayKitchen  is killing me today - @FleurEast  is so vibrant, the dancing crew were hilarious, and @matt_tebbutt   is trying to keep it all in check like a supply teacher,” one user tweeted.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    Second favourite for the ballroom crown is singer Fleur East, with odds of 7/2. She knows a bit about talent shows, having appeared on X Factor twice - first in 2005, then returning in 2014 when she came second.
    Second favourite for the ballroom crown is singer Fleur East, with odds of 7/2. She knows a bit about talent shows, having appeared on X Factor twice - first in 2005, then returning in 2014 when she came second.
    Second favourite for the ballroom crown is singer Fleur East, with odds of 7/2. She knows a bit about talent shows, having appeared on X Factor twice - first in 2005, then returning in 2014 when she came second.

    Fans first fell in love with Fleur East following her 2014 appearance on the eleventh series of ITV’s X Factor. After her sensational rendition of  ‘Uptown Funk’ by Mark Ronson, which reached number one on the UK Singles Chart, East finished as runner-up in the competition.

    BBCStrictly Come DancingITV