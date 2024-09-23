Five surprising signs you could be experiencing perimenopause, health expert warns
When it comes to perimenopause, the often-overlooked precursor to menopause, hot flushes, night sweats, and mood swings are usually the first symptoms that come to mind. But did you know that the condition can actually present over 80 different symptoms, many of which might surprise you and can be easily overlooked?
Despite an estimated 13 million perimenopausal or menopausal women in the UK currently - equivalent to a third of the entire UK female population - around 45 per cent of them report being unsure which symptoms are related to the condition. Many mistakenly attribute them to stress, ageing, or other health issues, according to a study published in The British Journal of General Practice.
Nearly half of women globally felt unprepared for, or didn't understand perimenopause and were surprised when it started.
As part of World Menopause Awareness Month, Emma Bardwell, a registered nutritionist and women’s health and menopause expert for Active Iron, explains five lesser-known symptoms you should look out for - and when you need to contact your GP.
1 | You Experience Irregular or Heavy Periods