First News - What's going on in Ukraine

Ukraine: What's Going On

RUSSIA has invaded Ukraine and started a war. Why did they do that and what’s going on?

Why is Ukraine in the news?

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022. But the lead-up to war began last year when Russia began positioning tens of thousands of soldiers along its border with Ukraine – then more inside the country of Belarus, a Russian ally (supporter). Western leaders were worried the Russians were preparing to invade Ukraine. Now that has happened.

Why did Russia invade?

Russia says it wants to know that Ukraine won’t join NATO (the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation). NATO is an international organisation that guarantees the freedom of its member countries. Russian president Vladimir Putin thinks that if Ukraine joins, it will give the USA and its allies too much power right next to the Russian border. Russia has also demanded NATO removes all troops from Bulgaria and Romania.

NATO members and other countries are against the invasion of Ukraine. They argue that Ukraine should be free to do what it wants and Russia shouldn’t interfere. Western leaders say if Ukraine wants to join NATO, it should be free to do so.

Also, thousands of Russian people who don’t agree with President Putin’s decision to go to war have been protesting in cities across the country.

Are world leaders trying to resolve the crisis?

There have been talks between Russia and Ukraine to try to stop the conflict. The UK, EU, USA and other countries are making it tough for Putin by bringing in sanctions – penalties given to a country that is behaving badly. Sanctions make it difficult for a country to make money, so it can’t carry on as normal.NATO has said it will not respond with direct military support.

Where is Ukraine?

Ukraine sits between Russia and the central European countries of Romania, Slovakia and Poland. To the north is Belarus. From 1919 until 1991, Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union (also known as the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics – USSR). This was a giant country formed after the Russian Revolution began in 1917. In total, it was made up of 15 states. All of them became independent when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

These former Soviet states include Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Kazakhstan.Russia was the biggest power inside the Soviet Union. Many Russians lived and worked in other Soviet countries. There are still large Russian communities in many of these countries, including Ukraine.

What was the Cold War?

The Soviet Union was very powerful. After the Second World War, another global conflict began, known as the Cold War. But this wasn’t a normal war. The main countries involved didn’t fight each other, but there was always tension because both sides feared the other would try to invade them or, worse, launch a nuclear war and wipe them out.

The Cold War saw the Soviet Union and many eastern European countries, like Poland and Hungary, pitted against NATO, which included the USA, Canada, UK and other western European countries, like France and West Germany. The Cold War ended in 1991, when the Soviet Union collapsed.

But isn’t NATO still in existence?

Yes, very much so. Although it was set up at the start of the Cold War, NATO didn’t break up when the conflict ended. In fact, it has expanded.

In 2004, former Soviet states Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania joined NATO. Russia was not happy about this. It meant that an organisation it considered an enemy now had troops on its western border.

The decision to allow former Soviet states to join NATO also upset Russia because, back in 1990 and 1991, many western leaders assured the Russians they would not look to expand NATO eastward.

What happened to Ukraine after the Cold War?

Since it became its own country after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Ukraine has mostly been quite friendly towards Russia. But some Ukrainians want to be closer to the EU and to join NATO. When an uprising in early 2014 forced the pro-Russian president of Ukraine to quit, it seemed the country might change direction and become very pro-Western. Putin acted fast, and sent in Russian soldiers to take control of Crimea. This region of southern Ukraine used to be part of Russia. It remains under Russian control today.