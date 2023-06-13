‘The McDonalds of Asian cuisine’ is set to open very soon.

England’s first-ever drive-thru Chinese takeaway, which has been dubbed ‘the McDonald’s of Asian cuisine’, is set to open very soon. Wiyo - an acronym for ‘what is your order’ - is located in Warrington, Cheshire and plans to open every day of the week.

The mouthwatering menu features classics like the ‘house special chicken’, ‘shredded chilli beef’ and ‘salt and pepper chicken’. These options cost £7 when they are bought as part of a ‘box’ deal - with either rice or fries - which customers can purchase from the comfort of their vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-owner Leon Freeman spent five years developing the concept with his business partners and said he hoped to make Chinese food “more convenient for the masses”.

Most Popular

He said: “The aim was to make Chinese takeaway food quicker and more convenient for the masses

“Considering how popular Chinese food is in England, we were confused why no one had developed the concept before now. The goal is to make Wiyo the McDonald’s of the Chinese fast food industry.”

Along with co-owners Sally Gallagher and Dominic Freeman, Leon said he came up with the idea for the restaurant around a kitchen table in 2018. He is already looking to expand the business with franchises in Manchester, Liverpool, Essex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diners get a choice of ordering three different meal options - with a single dish and drink costing £7, two and a drink priced at £9, and three with a drink going for £11. They can also opt for the ‘salt + pepper sub’, priced at £11, where chicken is layered on a roll with crispy lettuce, onions and Wiyo’s house special soy mayonnaise.

Wiyo offers a series of side dishes

The outlet also offers a series of side dishes, such as battered spring rolls and chicken nuggets, costing between £3 to £4. Some lucky punters managed to get their hands on the restaurant’s food early when it opened its hatch last weekend during a ‘soft launch’.

And one diner, who travelled 35 miles from Wrexham, North Wales, to try out its fare branded it “delicious”. She said: “It’s delicious, drove all the way from Wrexham. Very tasty food and super-fast turnaround from order to pick-up window”.

Another added: “Mine was amazing” while a third said: “Mine was really good!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad