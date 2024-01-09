Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three female animal-rights protesters were violently being dragged through a muddy field by an alleged gang of thugs during a hunt meeting. The incident, which was caught on camera, shows Northants Hunt Saboteurs clashing with masked 'stewards' they claim were part of the Cottesmore Hunt in a field off Ashwell Road in Oakham, Rutland at 2.30pm on Saturday (January 6).

According to them, they were surrounded by four men wearing identical orange and black puffer jackets while they were filming the activities of the hunt, to ensure no foxes were killed in the process. One of the men could be seen pushing a female protester to the ground, and then the woman who was filming was also shoved into the mud.

Footage also shows one of the stewards dragging one of the young women through the mud by her arm. The sabs are then manhandled as the men repeatedly swear and shout at the group, ordering them to get off the land. At one point a huntsman on a horse is seen riding past the women as they are being shoved but fails to intervene.

The women are filmed reluctantly walking along the side of the field while the men appear to take turns shoving them and making veiled threats. One of the men is also heard shouting profanities towards the activists when one of them complains about her being thrown to the ground.

A spokesperson for Northants Hunt Saboteurs said: “This video is clear evidence of hunt violence towards sabs as four masked men in matching jackets assault sabs with physical and verbal abuse. Our sabs were dragged through mud, had their faces pushed into mud and were threatened throughout.

“These Cottesmore 'stewards' also can be heard using misogynistic language towards our sabs. This attack has been reported to Leicestershire police who took statements from sabs at the scene. We await to see what action will be taken by Leicestershire Police but we would like to think that the evidence speaks for itself.”

Leicestershire Police have confirmed they had launched a probe into the alleged assault. A force spokesperson said: “An investigation is continuing after two women reported they had been assaulted in a field off Ashwell Road, Oakham.

“The incident happened at around 2.30pm on Saturday (6 January). The victims reported they had been dragged to the ground by a group of men. No-one has been arrested and enquiries into the incident are continuing.”