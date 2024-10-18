Experts warn of energy sucking 'vampire' devices that could be driving up bills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

UK households are being urged to reduce the effects of the new Ofgem price cap by unplugging these energy-draining devices, which can add an average of £147 a year to energy costs.

Experts have revealed a simple money-saving and energy-reducing hack that every Brit can use to cut annual energy bills and keep their homes eco-friendly this winter.

UK homeowners have been told they can expect their annual energy bill to increase by £149 from October. This follows Ofgem’s announcement of a 10% rise in the energy price cap, which will lead to an approximate monthly increase of £12 for 27 million households across the UK. However, the price cap isn't a maximum limit on household bills but rather sets the price per unit of gas and electricity.

As a result, some households might see lower bills, while others could face even higher costs after October 1. However, you could offset the rise almost completely by tackling the 'hidden' energy consumption in your home, experts said.

Renewable energy surveyor, Sean Slawson, of Geo Green Power explained that so-called vampire devices are all too real. He said: "Devices in standby mode still consume energy, and reducing this can lead to surprising savings," says Slawson. "Televisions, computers, and gaming consoles are major contributors to so-called 'vampire' energy consumption."

“Research shows Brits could save an average of £147 per household annually by switching off ‘vampire devices’ - those that continue to drain power when left on standby - when not in use. To reduce ‘vampire’ energy, get into a habit of unplugging devices or use smart power strips that cut power automatically. You can also check if your TV has energy-saving features like automatic shut-off or screen dimming to help lower your energy bill.”

Slawson is also encouraging more people to start thinking about a switch to renewable energy that makes you less reliant on energy providers, protects you from price hikes and lowers your bills. Even during the winter months a household with solar panels will be generating their own energy and using less from the grid, he said, and on average a UK home will save around £1,000 a year after installing a solar PV system, also known as solar cells.

Slawson explained: “It’s never been cheaper to install solar. The energy crisis created huge global demand and manufacturing of solar panels and other installation materials significantly increased; the result has been a significant dip in the cost of a solar PV system. If you received a quote to install solar a year or so ago, I strongly recommend you revisit.”

As well as reducing electricity bills, installing solar panels reduces your carbon footprint; something which is becoming more important to UK households as awareness of the climate crisis increases.

Slawson says it's also worth looking at heat pumps for saving on energy usage. He explained: "If creating a sustainable home is important to you, consider switching to a heat pump. Heat pumps capture heat from the air, ground or water and boost the temperature to provide heat and hot water. Not only are they environmentally friendly, they are highly energy efficient, have a long lifespan and you may be eligible to receive a Government grant to help cover installation costs through the Boiler Upgrade Scheme."

Ofgem's price cap will be updated again in January. It's important for households to understand that the cap does not limit the total bill, as costs are still based on the amount of gas and electricity consumed. The figures provided under the cap are based on average household usage, so if a household uses more energy than the average, their bills will exceed the cap level.

