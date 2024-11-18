Expert issues warning to Sheffield drivers amid snow and ice weather warning today

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists have been warned as a yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office for today, Monday 18th November, about "disruption from snow and ice” in Sheffield.

This could cause road closures and longer journey times with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

Nicholas Shaw, Director of Operations at Dayinsure says:

With spells of sleet and snow expected imminently, motorists should take extra precautions to ensure their vehicle is safe and ready to endure the icy weather conditions.

When battling longer stopping distances and slippery surfaces, it’s a good idea to drive slower than usual, rather than trying to meet the speed limit.

If you must make an essential journey in such conditions, ensure you clear the snow from your car properly before you set off – including from your headlights, taillights and number plate. And don’t forget to clear the roof, to prevent snow falling over the windscreen whilst on the move. You may even be fined if the snow falls from the roof and blocks the view out of your car or flies into the path of another car, so it’s just not worth the risk.

There are other important things you can check to ensure you arrive at your destination safely, when the weather conditions are more extreme:

Oil and fluid checks – To keep your vehicle running smoothly, ensure your oil and coolant are at the correct levels. Remember to only check the oil or coolant when the engine has cooled down.

Screen wash – During the winter, salt, rain, snow and ice can all affect your windscreen, reducing visibility. Always ensure you have enough screen wash and don’t be tempted to use washing up liquid instead. Most neat screen wash solutions continue to work even down to -15C, whereas dilute solutions can start to freeze below -1C.

Tyres – Cold weather can cause tyre pressure to drop, so ensure these are topped up to the right level before you set off. Check your manual for the correct and safe tread depth for winter driving. You could also fit winter tyres, which will offer the extra grip that could make all the difference.

Lights – It’s essential to check all your lights are working properly before driving. This includes headlights, taillights, fog lights and brake lights. Driving in harsh weather affects visibility and you’ll want to make sure other drivers can see you.

Fuel – Make sure you have enough fuel for your journey and prepare to use more when venturing out in bad weather. This is because cold engines use much more fuel than warmed up ones.

Windscreen wipers – You won’t want to get caught in sleet or snowfall with poorly performing wipers, so double check if they need replacing before the winter months.

More driving tips for icy conditions can be found at: https://www.dayinsure.com/news/how-to-drive-safe-this-winter-season/