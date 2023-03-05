The age at which private pension money is accessible will increase by two years - from 55 to 57 - here’s when the change will take place.

The age at which people can access a private pension is set to be increased by two years, meaning most of us will have to wait longer to dig into our pension pot. The minimum age at which you can access the cash is currently 55, but is set to increase to 57, in 2028.

The increase will only affect private pensions cash and the point at which you can get to your money without having to pay a penalty. The government’s plan is to ensure the private pensions are roughly 10 years before the state pension after 2028.

Current plans for increasing state pension age also means private pensions might be inaccessible until the age of 58 by 2032.

Interactive investor personal finance editor, Alice Guy, said: “The increasing private pension age will make it significantly harder to retire early. People make retirement plans decades in advance and rely on the current rules for their planning.

“Changing your retirement plans isn’t always easy – people set their heart on a certain retirement date and press on, perhaps in a tiring role or with health problems, with that date in mind."

