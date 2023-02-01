News you can trust since 1887
Eurovision Song Contest UK 2023 - full semi-final line-up announced as Liverpool prepares to host competition

The semi-final draw had been made for Eurovision 2023 ahead of the show in May

By Patrick Hollis
45 minutes ago

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest takes place in the UK for the first time in 25 years when the show comes live from Liverpool. The full semi-final line-up has been revealed and the nations now know when they compete and who they will be up against.

Taking place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, the semi-finals will be contested by 31 countries. They will take place across two days and each show will be split in two.

The first of the semi-finals will take place on Tuesday May 9, with the second happening on Thursday May 11.

    Over the course of the two nights, countries who have already automatically qualified for the 2023 show will vote. On night one this will be Germany, Spain and Italy. Semi-final two will see the United Kingdom, Ukraine and Spain vote on the competing nations.

    The semi-finals will be hosted by AJ Odudu and Rylan and were determined randomly by drawing countries from six  pots (based on historical voting patterns) to determine in which Semi-Final (and which half of that show) they would compete in.

    The ‘Big 5’ countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) do not compete in the Semi-Finals, nor will Ukraine this year as reigning champions, but it was randomly decided which of the two Semi-Finals each country will be able to vote on.

    The final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will take place on Saturday May 13.

    First Semi-Final- Tuesday May 9- 8pm

    First Half of Show

    Croatia – HRT

    Ireland – RTÉ

    Latvia – LTV

    Malta – PBS

    Norway – NRK

    Portugal – RTP

    Serbia – RTS

    Second Half of Show

    Azerbaijan – İctimai

    Czech Republic ČT

    Finland – YLE

    Israel – IPBC/Kan

    Moldova – TRM

    Netherlands – AVROTROS

    Sweden – SVT

    Switzerland – SRG / SSR

    AJ Odudu and Rylan will host the Eurovision 2023 semi-final draw
    Second Semi-Final Tuesday May 11 8pm

    First Half of Show

    Armenia – AMPTV

    Belgium – VRT

    Cyprus – CyBC

    Denmark – DR

    Estonia – ERR

    Greece – ERT

    Iceland – RÚV

    Second Half of Show

    Australia – SBS

    Austria – ORF

    Georgia – GPB

    Lithuania – LRT

    Poland – TVP

    San Marino – SMRTV

    Slovenia – RTVSLO

    Liverpool