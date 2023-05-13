News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns

Eurovision 2023: What does the winner get - grand final prize revealed

The winners of Eurovision 2023 will get a less conventional prize compared to other big song contests

Chloe Clarke
By Chloe Clarke
Published 13th May 2023, 20:18 BST

National singing competitions are known for offering grand prizes to its winners, either in the form of a record deal or a large sum of money. However, the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest gets a slightly different prize.

If you’ve ever wondered what the winner of the show gets, you’re not the only one to ponder the question. Fans have been left baffled by what the grand final prize is for the winner of the largest song contest in Europe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Finland, Sweden and Austria are the main fan favourites to win the singing competition tonight. The UK’s entry, Mae Muller, is also a favourite among fans.

Most Popular

    But what might the contestants win? We’ve researched the Eurovision competition to give you the inside scoop.

    Eurovision 2023 Grand Final prize

    There is no big cash prize or record deal for the winner of Eurovision 2023. Instead, the Eurovision champion is crowned with a microphone-shaped trophy.

    A statement on the official Eurovision website says: “At the end of the Grand Final, the song that has received the most points wins the iconic trophy.” The winner is then also invited back on stage to perform their song to close out the show.

    Related topics:2023MoneyFinlandEurovision