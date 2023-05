Enter Shikari have announced a huge headline UK tour for 2024. The English rock outfit will perform in six UK arenas in celebration of the release of their new album, A Kiss for the Whole World.

The group have confirmed they will donate £1 from every ticket sale to Music Venue Trust - an organisation which protects grassroots venues across the UK. Music Venue Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds said: “Grassroots music venues in the UK are under existential threat. Every time we lose another one we lose a vital part of our culture. Bigger venues that benefit from the productive pipeline that grassroots venues provide need to support these smaller venues, as do the artists that have come up through them.”

Most Popular

Here’s everything you need to know about Enter Shikari’s UK tour.

How to get tickets for Enter Shikari’s UK arena tour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Presale tickets for Enter Shikari’s 2024 UK tour will be available to purchase from 10am on Wednesday May 3 via the artist website. General on sale tickets will then go live from 10am on Friday May 5, via the artist website.

Enter Shikari full UK tour dates

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enter Shikari have announced a huge headline UK tour for 2024

February

9 - Leeds First Direct Arena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

12 - Edinburgh O2 Academy

14 - Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

15 - Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

16 - Cardiff International Arena