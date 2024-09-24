Energy expert shares five eco-friendly hacks to slash bills amid price cap hike

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With energy bills set to soar this winter, simple hacks can help you save money and go green - your heating choices alone could save hundreds annually.

Experts have revealed a series of simple money-saving and energy-reducing hacks that every Brit can use to cut annual energy bills and keep their homes eco-friendly this winter.

UK homeowners have been told they can expect their annual energy bill to increase by £149 from October. This follows Ofgem’s announcement of a 10% rise in the energy price cap, which will lead to an approximate monthly increase of £12 for 27 million households across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the price cap isn't a maximum limit on household bills but rather sets the price per unit of gas and electricity. As a result, some households might see lower bills, while others could face even higher costs after October 1.

Energy experts share simple hacks to help Brits save money and reduce energy bills

With many energy customers feeling frustrated that their bills will increase once again, Renewable energy surveyor, Sean Slawson, of Geo Green Power has stepped in to share his essential tips for UK households looking to slash their annual energy bills and stay eco-friendly this winter.

Heat the rooms you’re using

“There’s a lot of conflicting advice about home heating, but small changes can make a big difference,” advises Slawson. “Focus on heating only the rooms you're using and keep doors closed to prevent heat loss. Most households find 18-21°C comfortable, though some prefer it warmer.”

Lowering your thermostat by just one degree can reduce your heating bill by up to 10%, saving over £100 a year. If you're comfortable at a lower temperature, it's worth the adjustment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To improve radiator efficiency, use reflectors - or even tin foil if you’re on a budget - to reflect heat back into the room. These tools prevent wasted heat from escaping through the walls, directing it back into the room instead of heating the wall and street outside.

Improve insulation

“This can be as simple or straightforward as you have the budget for,” says Slawson. “You can save hundreds a year with roof and loft insulation, but this does incur a bigger upfront cost. Lower-cost options include insulating hot water cylinders, radiators, and pipes, and even simple draught-proofing”

Ensure you’re not letting warm air out unnecessarily by checking windows and doors, as these could save you around £35 annually. Don’t forget unused chimneys and fireplaces, but be careful to draught-proof these safely.

Insulating your home will ensure that you retain as much heat as possible. There are grants available for low income households such as the Great British Insulation Scheme and you should also contact your local council to see if they have specific funding in your area.

Turn off standby

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Halloween creeps closer, you might not believe in vampires - but when it comes to your home, vampire energy is all too real! "Devices in standby mode still consume energy, and reducing this can lead to surprising savings," says Slawson. "Televisions, computers, and gaming consoles are major contributors to so-called 'vampire' energy consumption."

Research shows Brits could save an average of £147 per household annually by switching off ‘vampire devices’ - those that continue to drain power when left on standby - when not in use. To reduce ‘vampire’ energy, get into a habit of unplugging devices or use smart power strips that cut power automatically. You can also check if your TV has energy-saving features like automatic shut-off or screen dimming to help lower your energy bill.

Get the most out of your appliances

"Washing machines, dishwashers, and tumble dryers account for 14% of a typical energy bill," says Slawson. "However, there are simple ways to cut costs with these appliances."

Tumble dryers are the most expensive to run, costing around £1.27 per cycle or £66.25 per year, based on the new Energy Price Cap. Try to avoid their use completely and use sunny days to dry clothes outside whenever possible. If you do need to use the tumble dryer, place a dry towel in with dryer loads to reduce energy use by absorbing excess water and limiting the need for multiple runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using the eco-setting on dishwashers and washing machines, and only running full loads, will save both water and energy. Reducing dishwasher use by one wash a week could save £11 annually, while washing clothes at 30 degrees and cutting usage can save around £22 a year.

Switch to renewable energy

A switch to renewable energy will make you less reliant on energy providers, protect you from energy price hikes and lower your bills. Even during the winter months a household with solar panels will be generating their own energy and using less from the grid. On average a UK home will save around £1,000 a year after installing solar PV.

Slawson explained: “It’s never been cheaper to install solar. The energy crisis created huge global demand and manufacturing of solar panels and other installation materials significantly increased; the result has been a significant dip in the cost of a solar PV system. If you received a quote to install solar a year or so ago, I strongly recommend you revisit.”

As well as reducing electricity bills, installing solar panels reduces your carbon footprint; something which is becoming more important to UK households as awareness of the climate crisis increases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slawson added: “If creating a sustainable home is important to you, consider switching to a heat pump. Heat pumps capture heat from the air, ground or water and boost the temperature to provide heat and hot water. Not only are they environmentally friendly, they are highly energy efficient, have a long lifespan and you may be eligible to receive a Government grant to help cover installation costs through the Boiler Upgrade Scheme

For more ways to save on energy bills, or advice on how to make your property more environmentally friendly, visit: https://www.geogreenpower.com