Emmerdale’s Laura Norton expecting second child with ITV co-star Mark Jordon

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura, who portrays Kerry Wyatt in the soap, welcomed her first child, Jesse, with Mark last year in February 2021.

The pair met whilst both starring on the show, and have announced they’re set to welcome their second child together.

Taking to Instagram, Norton, 39 and her partner, Jordan, 57 uploaded a photo to her Instagram, with a caption simply saying “round 2”.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The snap showcased the two looking into each other’s eyes, with Laura’s bump clearly on show.

Mark also shared the news on his own Instagram account, where he told his followers “Jesse Poppy and Joe get to share our next adventure.

“Thank you Laura for the most special gift you’ve brought me. Thank you for being an amazing mum. Our next special little person is very lucky to have your care, love and brilliant view of life.

“Let the adventure begin again. You’re working so hard in the Dales and give so much to us all. All five of us are blessed to have you in our world. Thank you.”

The couple were congratulated by many, with fans also flocking to the comments to give their congratulations too.

Fellow Emmerdale actress Lisa Dingle, who stars as Mandy Dingle said: “Yippee at last we can say something so much love to you both, we are elated for you.”

Mandy is rumoured to be key in the upcoming storylines as the ITV soap celebrates 50 years this year.

Daisy Campbell wrote: “I can’t wait”, whilst husband Kevin Fletcher, who played Andy on the soap said: “This is wonderful news, congratulations”.