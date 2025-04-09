Emma and Matt Willis test ‘perfect’ holiday formula on Disney Cruise adventure

The perfect holiday formula has been revealed - including 11 per cent adventure, 14 per cent cultural exploration, and 24 per cent relaxation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study of 2,000 adults found 14 per cent of quality family time would be had alongside 10 per cent focused on amazing food and drinks.

And eight per cent would be attributed to making memories that last a lifetime, with six per cent on trying new things and experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, four in 10 Brits polled have yet to experience their own ‘perfect’ trip.

The research was commissioned by Disney Cruise Line as part of a collaboration with first-time cruisers Matt and Emma Willis, who boarded the Disney Fantasy to experience it just before the ship arrives in the UK for its first-ever European summer season.

And the couple took on a series of challenges set by celebrity friends including Colleen Rooney and Rob Beckett, going head-to-head on board before its departure from Southampton on 31st July.

A spokesperson from the entertainment and travel corporation said: "We all dream of that perfect holiday – a chance to switch off, reconnect, and soak up new experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether it’s adventure, culture, relaxation or simply spending quality time with loved ones, it’s clear everyone’s idea of the ‘perfect break’ is a little different.

"But when the magic comes together, it’s unforgettable."

An average of 147 pictures would be taken to capture their memories | Disney

The couple took on a series of challenges - to test the ‘perfect’ holiday formula

It also emerged 55 per cent said their life goal was, or is, to go on the perfect holiday with partners and children being the top people to go with.

Locations they’d like to visit on the dream trip include serene beaches, tropical islands, and historic landmarks.

While 38 per cent would like to visit multiple locations while away, with three to four different spots being ideal, according to the OnePoll data.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And 31 per cent said a cruise would be their perfect mode of transport and would be willing to travel seven hours to reach their ideal destination.

An average of 147 pictures would be taken to capture their memories, to have nine special or magical moments while away.

An average temperature of 23 degrees was deemed ideal, with clear blue skies throughout.

While 79 per cent thought the perfect trip would include the right mix of excitement and downtime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of parents polled, 45 per cent said they book their holidays with their children in mind, with 60 per cent of those believing if parenting is made easier, then by default it’s a dream trip.

And 64 per cent of all respondents said they were in need of their dream holiday.

The Disney Cruise Line Fantasy cruise ship will offer shows and deck parties with its characters as well as offering adult-only spaces. Its spokesperson added: "We believe the perfect holiday really can exist – one that blends relaxation, adventure, entertainment, and quality family time all in one - bringing it all together in one extraordinary experience."