Elon Musk’s deal to buy Twitter is reportedly back on in a U-turn deal after the multi-billionaire had a change of heart, again.

The South African has reversed the decision to not go ahead with the transaction just months after he pulled out of it .

Both sides were due to face each other in court on October 17 after Twitter sued Musk to force the takeover forward.

This may be a catalyst in Musk deciding to go ahead with the deal after all, in a purchase worth around $44bn - at $54.20 per share.

One of the impacts it could have - as heavily rumoured during Musk’s previous attempt to buy Twitter - is Donald Trump’s account being reinstated.

Trump was banned from the platform after the attack on the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, with the former president’s account deemed a “risk of further incitement of violence”.

Musk has publicly shared his view on the situation, making it clear to the Financial Times he feels “it was a morally bad decision, and foolish in the extreme”.

The Tesla CEO has said he would allow Trump back on Twitter if a deal were to go through - something which may tempt the former self-acclaimed ‘tweeter-in-chief’.

However, in an interview with Fox News in April, Trump said he would not be returning to the platform if given the opportunity.

"I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH," Trump said. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH."

This was of course six months ago now, but if his views remain the same Trump will stick with TRUTH, his own social media company, as the sole platform for his voice.