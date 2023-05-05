EE are offering free data to all their customers, including BT Mobile and TMUK users, over the coronation weekend

Mobile network EE are offering their customers free data over the weekend to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III. Users of the network, including BT Mobile and TMUK will get free data on Saturday (May 6) and Sunday (May 7) across the UK.

The mobile network has said they want customers to be able to share the celebrations with their loved ones, wherever they are. The data will be zero rated for most customers but will exclude those who use Plusnet.

The free data will be available to customers from 12.01am on Saturday and will run until midnight on Sunday. Customers will not have to do anything to receive the free data, with eligible customers automatically being given the freebie.

Customers are being advised that even if they have run out of data on their usual plan, this offer will still apply. The offer will only be available to customers in the UK, including Northern Ireland, but will not be available in the Republic of Ireland.

The data speed will be dependent on the customers current plan and will not be upgraded as part of the offer. Marc Allera, CEO of EE said: “It’s an incredibly exciting time for the country as we mark the coronation of King Charles III. We want to ensure our customers can make the most of their celebrations across the weekend.

“We know the last thing anyone wants to worry about is their data running out while they’re enjoying the weekend. So, across Saturday and Sunday, our customers will be able to count on our award-winning network to stream the historic moment and stay connected with family and friends.”

