Easyjet travellers could face delays this week as a result of air traffic control strikes in France.

Easyjet have issued a travel warning for passengers at UK airports travelling to and from Europe this week. Widespread disruption is expected with a number of delays and cancellations as a result of air traffic control strike action in France.

Flights will be affected over the course of the three-day strike over pay and working conditions which started at 5pm on Monday (February 6) until 6am on Wednesday (February 8). Journeys to France will be disrupted directly, along with a number of other Easyjet flights which fly through French airspace.

An easyJet spokesperson issued the following statement: “easyJet is aware of a national strike action in France from today until 0600 Wednesday 8 February.

“While we expect the impact on our UK flying programme to be limited, we advise customers travelling to and from France on 7 February to check the status of their flights on Flight Tracker on our mobile app or website at www.easyjet.com/en/flight-tracker. Customers on affected flights will also be contacted directly via SMS and email via the details provided at the time of booking and any customers affected by cancellations will be provided with options to rebook for free or receive a refund.

“While this is outside of our control, we would like to apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused and would like to reassure them we are doing all possible to minimise any disruption as a result of the industrial action.”

