The first look at the Dungeons and Dragons virtual tabletop game has been released. It has been dubbed as “perfect for connecting Dungeon Masters and players online or in real life.” A video showcasing the first look was uploaded to Youtube via IGM .

The announcement of a virtual tabletop game, referred to as “D&D digital play experience” was announced in 2022 - and will allow users to run sessions of the RPG online in a digital playspace.

The upcoming virtual tabletop looks to be a rival to the likes of Roll20 and other virtual tabletops that aim to translate the feeling of playing in person to an online app - as creators keep pace with rivals.

The environments set to be used in the highly anticipated virtual world will be rendered by Unreal Engine. Unreal Engine has been seen across some big video games such as Fortnite to Final Fantasy VII Remake.

The first look comes just days after Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was released in cinemas across the UK. It has a star studded cast including Chris Pine, Rege-Jean Page and more.

