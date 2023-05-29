Dr Ranj has weighed in on the Philip Schofield scandal, referring to the culture at This Morning as ‘toxic’.

Dr Ranj, a former This Morning expert, has called the culture on the show ‘toxic’ in a statement on Twitter. The NHS doctor released the statement after he was contacted by journalists asking him about his experience on the ITV daytime show.

He said: “Lots of journalists have been contacting me this weekend enquiring about this, so I think it’s only right that I clarify things.

“There is so much more I could say, but for now I hope my concerns will finally be taken seriously, and something good comes from all this…”

The statement comes after Phillip Schofield announced he was leaving This Morning before news broke of an affair he had with a younger colleague on the show. Dr Ranj spoke about the affair in his statement, writing: “I didn’t know the truth about what was going on with Philip, but I do know the issues with TM go far beyond him.”

The NHS doctor featured on This Morning for 10 years and said he’d “thought long and hard about posting” the statement. The 43-year-old added he raised his concerns to ITV while he worked on the show.

He said: “I even took my concerns directly to the top of ITV: the culture at This Morning had become toxic, no longer aligned with ITV values, and I felt like because I whistle-blew I was managed out.

“But as history and experience have taught us, things like bullying and discrimination are very hard to prove, particularly in hindsight and when the ‘people in power’ control the narrative. As we’ve seen, no review or investigation is foolproof. Still, I was assured that certain things were going to be addressed and changes made. I haven’t worked on the show since… and I’m not the only one who has spoken up or experienced similar.”

Dr Ranj

Dr Ranj continued: “That was two years ago and, frankly, it still hurts. The whole process was pretty heart-breaking and even affected my mental health. But I’m happy to say I’ve found my feet again, know my worth and have found my tribe.”

The TV presenter ended the statement by saying he has learned lessons from working within the industry.