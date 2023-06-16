Trump only briefly showed his face at the restaurant but declared to customers there would be food for all

When Donald Trump visited a cafe in Miami, supporters were stunned to hear him declare there would be ‘food for all’ but, according to a report in the Miami New Times, the former President left early without picking up the tab. Mr Trump visited Versailles, a popular Cuban restaurant in Miami, moments after being arraigned on 37 federal charges.

The iconic restaurant is often frequented by Republican candidates in the city, so when Mr Trump arrived, he was lauded by many supporters. Those in the restaurant reportedly sang ‘Happy Birthday’ and ‘prayed over him’.

Trump only briefly showed his face at the restaurant but declared to customers there would be food for all. Unfortunately, he left so quickly there was no time for people to even order.

Mr Trump is currently facing 37 counts of mishandling classified documents and obstructing their recovery. He pleaded not guilty to all allegations including that he stored classified information in a shower, a bathroom, a ballroom and a bedroom on his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Prosecutors claim that Trump took around 300 classified documents to his Florida home after departing from the White House. The FBI seized around 100 of these documents during a raid in August 2022.

Donald Trump has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents (Photo: Getty Images)