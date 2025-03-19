Domino's unveil bike to keep pizzas safe from potholes

Domino's has unveiled a state-of-the-art bike designed to cope with the worst potholes imaginable - all while keeping pizza piping hot with its built-in oven.

The pedal bike, named the Pothole Pro Max, was put through its paces on Westgate Road in Beckenham - known locally for its terrible potholes - and the G-force suspension and shock absorber was able to handle it with ease.

More importantly, the pizza barely moved and remained in perfect condition for a hungry customer, with temperatures set in the bike's oven to 68C.

Andrew Scanlon of Domino’s said: "As the original delivery experts, we are always on the lookout for ways to innovate and push our deliveries to the next level, and we’re super excited to be putting this technology to the test in the UK.

“At the end of the day, there is nothing more important to us than making sure we continue to deliver piping hot pizza.”

The bike was trialled along one of Britain's worst roads for potholes | Doug Peters/PinPep

1,762 potholes are reported daily by road users

The trial announcement comes at the peak of Britain’s pothole misery as Brits are spending a reported total of £579 million on vehicle repairs from pothole damages in 2024 alone.

On average, road users reported 1,762 potholes a day throughout 2024, with a total of 643,318 reports across the country during that time period.

Coined as the future of delivery by bike, the Domino’s Pothole Pro Max keeps pizza orders piping hot and perfectly positioned when navigating the toughest roads.

It is designed to cut G-force by up to 67 per cent with suspension technology, while its built-in oven, the Pizza Pod, features ventilation compartments to make sure customers still receive their pizza in perfect condition.