Dog attack leaves woman in hospital with significant arm injury as police hunt for animal’s owner

A woman in her 20s has been rushed to hospital following a dog attack, with social media footage showing the dogs pinning the woman down

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 8th Jun 2023, 07:28 BST

A woman in her 20s has been rushed to hospital after she was pinned to the ground in a vicious dog attack. Police are now on the hunt for the owner, who fled a park in London before emergency services arrived.

Videos have circulated on social media showing the horror attack, which happened in Lambeth, London. A clip shows the woman pinned to the ground by the dogs as she screams in terror.

The dogs can be seen leaping up at the woman, dragging her to the ground as their owners lose complete control of them. The dogs then leap up again, dragging her down once more by her hair.

    The Metropolitan Police and ambulance services were called to Abbots Park at 12.15pm on Tuesday, June 6. The force said a woman was rushed to hospital with “a significant injury" to her arm.

    Met Police said in a statement: "Officers were called at 12:15pm on Tuesday June 6 to Abbots Park, Lambeth SW2. A woman in her mid-20s had reported being attacked by three dogs.

    "Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene. The woman was taken to hospital where she is being treated for a significant injury to her right arm, the injuries are not life threatening.

    "The man in charge of the dogs had left with the animals prior to police arrival. Enquiries are in hand to trace the dogs and owner."

