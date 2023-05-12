Farmer and Amazon Prime star Kaleb Cooper, known as Jeremy Clarkson’s witty right-hand man on Clarkson’s Farm, has scored a new job away from the popular series as he teams up with the Royal Agricultural University (RAU). The self made entrepreneur and farming contractor has launched a new bursary looking to help those wanting to start a career in agriculture.

Launching the bursary for students at the university in Cirencester on Thursday (May 11), the star said: “Farming is who I am. Encouraging the younger generation into agriculture has always been so important to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel lucky that I knew my path from such an early age and want to help spread that passion and drive. Launching this bursary means so much, as it can support students who want to pursue an agricultural career or who might be struggling to get into farming.”

Most Popular

The bursary will be handed out annually to a student exploring their own path into agriculture, and will provide £3,000 in support as well as an opportunity for a work placement with Kaleb or one of his partners in the industry. The placement will be either during a course at the University, or as a gap year placement.

Open to RAU undergraduates living in the UK, applications for the bursary will open in September, with the first student receiving the award early next year. Kaleb added: “Having come from a non-farming background myself, I believe agriculture can be for anybody!

“I know there’s so much potential for young people to have brilliant careers in agriculture. It should be open to all and if you have financial difficulties or you’re completely new to farming, please do apply!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RAU Vice-Chancellor Professor Peter McCaffery said: “We are delighted that Kaleb has chosen to support RAU students through this bursary. His passion for farming comes through loud and clear in his appearances on Clarkson’s Farm and he has definitely helped bring farming and agriculture even more into the public eye.

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper is launching a new bursary with the Royal Agriculture University.