Covid lockdown four years on: Videos recall empty streets and panic buying on fourth anniversary
On the 23 March 2020, Boris Johnson told people they must stay at home, and our video above shows how Preston coped in the months ahead. Here are some more videos that show the early scenes of the first Covid lockdown across the UK.
Stockpiling toilet rolls
Supermarkets ran out of essential items as the public stockpiled hand sanitiser and toilet roll.
Social distancing
Shoppers were ordered to leave a 2m gap while queuing and walking around stores, to stop the spread of Coronavirus.
Seaside resorts fell silent
An eerie quiet fell over Whitby when the seaside town went into lockdown.
Panic buying
People flocked to the supermarkets first thing in the morning, in a desperate attempt to fill their cupboards with essentials.
Empty streets
Burnley town centre was eerily quiet when it went into lockdown.
