Benefit claimants in receipt of Universal Credit, Tax Credits and other financial help may find their payments arrive early this week.

If you’re due a payment on a Bank Holiday, you will normally get paid on the previous working day. While an early payment may seem like a positive thing, it’s a good idea to keep in mind that you will have to make your money last longer as there will be a longer wait until your next payment.

When will I get my benefit payments in May?

If you’d usually receive a benefit payment on Monday, May 1, then you will likely be paid on Friday, April 28. If you’re due to be paid on a different day, you won’t need to do anything - the money will be paid into your account as normal.

The amount you’re due to be paid will also remain the same. The next Bank Holiday is on Monday, May 8, to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

If you’re expecting a payment on this date, it is likely you will be paid on Friday, May 5.

Then finally, the last bank holiday of the month is on Monday, May 29.

Benefit payments that would normally arrive on this day should be paid into your bank account on Friday, May 26.

What should I do if I don’t get paid?

If your payment doesn’t arrive on the respected date, you should contact the relevant helpline:

Universal Credit

Call for free: 0800 328 9344

Welsh speaking: 0800 012 1888

Textphone: 0800 328 1344

Child benefit

Call for free: 0300 200 3100

Outside UK: +44 161 210 3086

Tax credits

Call for free: 0345 300 3900

From outside the UK: +44 2890 538 192

Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income Support, Incapacity Benefit and Employment and Support Allowance

Call for free: 0800 169 0310

Textphone: 0800 169 0314

Relay UK (if you cannot hear or speak on the phone): 18001 then 0800 169 0310