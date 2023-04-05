Supermarkets are slashing the price of roast dinner essentials in the run-up to Easter weekend. Good Friday and especially Easter Sunday often see families in the UK gather to celebrate the holiday with a slap-up lunch - but with the cost of living crisis ever present, many cooks will no doubt be on the hunt for bargain ingredients.
Sainsbury’s, Asda, Aldi, Tesco and Lidl will all be offering discounts this week with most offers launching on Tuesday (April 4). Vegetables priced as low as 19p at the chains include potatoes, carrots, swede and parsnips.
Be aware if Tesco is your preferred supermarket, though - the 19p veggies will only be available to Clubcard holders. Tesco has also announced cuts to its Easter mains and slashed the price of its beef roasting joint and leg of lamb by 50%.
Meanwhile, Morrisons and Asda have announced cuts to their Easter mains as well as other roast dinner brands. The offers will end on various dates - Lidl’s Easter Sunday veggie offer only runs until Saturday (April 8) and some of Tesco’s offers will run up until the Bank Holiday on Monday (April 17).
Here’s a list of what’s on offer at supermarkets in the run up to Easter weekend.
List of roast dinner offers available at Tesco, Aldi, Morrisons and more
Asda
- Asda British light and fluffy Maris Piper potatoes (2.5kg) - 80p
- Asda sweet and earthy parsnips (500g) - 20p
- Asda sweet and crunchy carrots (1kg) - 20p
- Asda tender and crunchy broccoli (360g) - 20p
- Asda British swede - 20p
- Aunt Bessie’s crispy and fluffy roasties (720g) - £2
- Aunt Bessie’s 10 glorious golden Yorkshire Puddings (190g) - £1.50
- Bisto best gravy (lamb or beef flavour - 230g) - £3
Sainsbury’s
- Parsnips (500g) - 19p
- Carrots (1kg) - 19p
- Swede - 19p
- White potatoes (2.5kg) - 19p
Aldi
- Swede - 19p
- Parsnips (500g) - 19p
- White potatoes (2kg) - 19p
- Carrots (1kg) - 19p
- Spring onions (per bunch) - 39p
- Cucumber - 59p
Lidl
- Carrots (1kg) - 19p
- Blonde Bella Potatoes (1.5kg) - 19p
- Shallots (300g) - 59p
- Parsnips (500g) - 19p
- Spring Onions (per bunch) - 39p
Tesco
- Carrots (800g) - 19p
- Swede - 19p
- Red Onion (1kg) - 19p
- Parsnips (500g) - 19p
- All Rounder Potatoes (2kg) - 19p
- Bisto Favourite Gravy Granules 190g - £1.75
- Tesco Whole Lamb Leg - (per kg) £6
- Tesco Large Beef Roasting Joint with Basting Fat (per kg) - £6
- Aunt Bessie’s 10 Glorious Golden Yorkshires (190g) - £1.50
- Aunt Bessie’s Crispy & Fluffy Roasties (720g) - £1.75
- Aunt Bessie’s Duck Fat Roast Potatoes (700g) - £3.00
- Aunt Bessie’s 12 Sage & Onion Stuffing Balls (310g) - £1.50
Morrisons
- Savoy Cabbage - 19p
- Carrots (1kg) - 19p
- Morrisons British Lamb Leg (per kg) - £7.99
- Morrisons Mint Sauce (180g) - 69p
- Parsnips( 500g) - 19p
- The Best White Potatoes (2kg) - 99p