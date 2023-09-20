Millions of people are receiving payments to help with high bills amid the cost of living crisis, with more to come.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Government recently confirmed when the latest instalment of the £900 cost of living payment will land for low-income households, with more support to follow over the next few months. Despite taking a surprise drop to 6.7% in the year to August, inflation remains much higher than it should be leaving millions of households struggling as the cost of living crisis continues.

With winter approaching, it’s handy to know exactly what cost of living payments have been paid or are coming that you qualify for. Here is a breakdown of the support:

What cost of living payments are available?

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cost of living payment: £900 in total, paid in three instalments. One was paid in spring with the next coming in October and November and then spring 2024 to households on means-tested benefits

£900 in total, paid in three instalments. One was paid in spring with the next coming in October and November and then spring 2024 to households on means-tested benefits Winter fuel payment: £300 for pensioner households in the winter

£300 for pensioner households in the winter Disability cost of living payment: £150 to people on certain disability benefits was paid between June 20 and July 4

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who thinks they should have received help but did not should contact the office that pays their benefit or tax credits, or report it on the gov.uk website .

Low-income households are also encouraged to apply for extra help from their local council through the Household Support Fund . The scheme, which was extended earlier this year until March 31 2024, has seen the Government give extra money to local authorities to help residents with food and energy costs.

It is up to councils to decide what to do with the funding. Some authorites have provided air fryers and energy resource packs while others have handed out vouchers to residents.

Millions of people are receiving payments to help with high bills amid the cost of living crisis - what further support is coming in 2023?

Who is eligible?

Households myst be in receipt of at least one of the following benefits to receive the £900 cost of living payment from the DWP (Department for Work & Pensions):

Universal credit

Income-based jobseeker’s allowance

Income-related employment and support allowance

Income support

Working tax credit

Child tax credit

Pension credit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 1.1 million people who receive only working tax credit or child tax credit, rather than any of the other benefits, are paid slightly later than others by HMRC.

Up to six million people on the following disability benefits received another £150 (disability cost of living payment).Those payments were made between June 20 and July 4 this year:

Disability living allowance

Personal independence payment

Attendance allowance

Scottish disability payments

Armed Forces independence payment

Constant attendance allowance

War pension mobility supplement

Households that receive the winter fuel payment - which is worth £200-£300 and is paid to nearly all homes with at least one person of pension age - received an extra £300 in November or December 2022, and will get another £300 in winter 2023.