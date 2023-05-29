A BMW driver made an expensive error after parking on a Cornish beach, which saw it later washed out to sea by the tide

A video of a BMW has gone viral after being washed out to sea after the driver parked it on a beach. The video shows the convertible car floating in the water as a coast guard jokes “You can’t park there!”.

The car, believed to be an E93 soft top, was filmed in the water off Trevaunance Beach in Cornwall over the weekend. St Agnes Coastguard Search and Rescue said they were called to the beach at around 8.30am, where they quickly ensured no one was trapped inside the car.

The team remained at the scene whilst recovery efforts took place. The sports car was finally removed off the beach by a tow truck, which was then seen dripping with water.

Social media users were quick to make jokes about the floating car, with the video being shared hundreds of times on Facebook. One person commented: “The lengths some people will go to avoid the £3 car park fee!”

Another tweeted: “It’s not summer in Cornwall until” before sharing a video of the car submerged in the water. A third person added: “I never knew BMW made submarines”

Despite most enjoying the entertaining video, others were quick to blast the driver who had allowed the car to float out to sea, complaining that the owner was wasting valuable coastguard resources over a busy bank holiday weekend.

One user wrote: “I hope St Agnes Coastguard Search and Rescue Team send them a bill to cover all their costs plus a large donation!!” With another adding “Why? Why? Why??? Such a waste of time and resources, this makes me sooooo cross!”

A spokesperson from St Agnes Coastguard Search & Rescue said: “Team tasked to the Trevaunance Beach car wash to make sure all occupants were out of the vehicle and safe. We remained on scene whilst recovery efforts were made and the vehicle was finally removed.”

A convertable BMW was washed out to see after parking on a beach in Cornwall