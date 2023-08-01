“The house looks a lot better from the outside than it is inside, but make no mistake - it’s in a real state.”

A condemned house so dangerous viewers were told not to enter it has been snapped up by a buyer - for five times its guide price. The three-bed property in Bridgend, Wales was in a “catastrophic” state of disrepair - with three missing inner walls and a collapsed staircase.

The abode is considered so perilous, firefighters pinned a note to the door telling people not to go in. The home was on sale for £14,000 but more than 100 bids were made and it eventually sold for £71,500.

The house was sold at a special auction by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions . Auctioneer Angie Davey said before the bidding war: “The house looks a lot better from the outside than it is inside, but make no mistake it’s in a real state.

“And even though it’s almost the ultimate doer-upper and will require all sorts of construction skills. The property has a condemned notice pinned to the front door and we’re therefore advising that internal viewings will not be conducted on this mid terraced house due to the very real danger to anyone venturing inside.