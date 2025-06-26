Common medicines could be depleting vital nutrients, experts warn

User (UGC) Submitted

With nearly a billion prescriptions issued annually in England , and almost half the population taking medication regularly, mounting evidence suggests that many of the UK’s most frequently prescribed drugs may interfere with the body’s ability to absorb, utilise, or retain essential vitamins and minerals - potentially causing side effects and negatively impacting health

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ethical vitamin company Viridian Nutrition has joined with NHS GP, Dr Siobhan Brennan to raise awareness of the challenges patients face and highlight the common medication and nutrients which are impacted.

“Medicines have transformed our healthcare and are necessary for many people, but patients are often unaware of their impact on nutrition and how this can make them feel worse,” explains Siobhan. “Nutrient depletion is very rarely listed as a side effect and it’s hard to make the connection because it can happen slowly over time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Drug - nutrient interactions are often overlooked in routine prescribing,” confirms Registered Pharmacist Gurdeep Nanra. “While dosage and side effects are monitored, the long-term impact of certain medications on nutrient levels is rarely discussed. Over time, deficiencies in Vitamin B12, magnesium, CoQ10, and other essential nutrients may affect overall health.”

The Scale of the Issue

48% of the UK population takes medication regularly, with the NHS spending £10 billion annually on prescriptions.

40% of adults aged 16+ have at least one long-term condition, increasing their likelihood of polypharmacy and nutrient depletion.

Medications can reduce appetite, interfere with absorption, alter metabolism, and increase nutrient excretion, leading to deficiencies that may go unnoticed for months or years.

The recent NDNS - 2019 to 2023 report that has just come out in the last few weeks shows that:

Folate and Vitamin B12: Folate and B12 are already low, particularly in women, and widely depleted by medications like metformin, SSRIs, oral contraceptives, and PPIs.

Iron: NDNS has highlighted iron as a key public health issue, with many failing to meet the RDA, further to that PPIs, SSRIs, aspirin/NSAIDs – are all implicated in iron depletion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vitamin D: A large proportion of the population are showing to be low in vitamin D, patients on SSRIs, oral contraceptives, or PPIs may see their status worsened.

The Hidden Impact of Common Medicines

Collective research over the years shows that medication-induced nutrient depletion is not only underreported but may have far-reaching implications for public health. Phil Beard, qualified nutritionist at Viridian Nutrition highlights some of the major findings “We’ve seen research confirm that nutrient losses caused by medications are often clinically significant yet remain unmonitored in standard healthcare practice. Findings suggest that common prescriptions can suppress appetite, interfere with digestion, and disrupt gut microbiota - further compounding nutrient deficiencies. Additionally, there are cumulative risks associated with polypharmacy, particularly among older adults and those with chronic conditions.”

Some of the most common medications and associated deficiencies include:

Medicine Primary Use Key Nutrient Depletions 1 Atorvastatin/Statins Cholesterol CoQ10, Vitamins A, D, E, K 2 PPIs/Omeprazole Acid reflux Magnesium, B12, Iron, Calcium, Zinc 3 Metformin Type 2 diabetes B12, Folate, CoQ10 4 Diuretics Hypertension Magnesium, Potassium, Calcium, B1 5 SSRIs Antidepressants Folate, B12, Sodium, vitamin D, vitamin A, C, calcium, zinc, CoQ10 6 Beta-blockers Blood pressure CoQ10, Potassium 7 HRT / Oral Contraceptives Hormonal therapy B6, B12, Folate, Vitamin C, E, Zinc, Magnesium 8 Aspirin / NSAIDs Pain relief Folate, Vitamin C, B12, Iron

NHS GP Dr Siobhan Brennan urges healthcare professionals and patients to address this issue:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s very important for patients to take ownership and discuss any symptoms with their GP or pharmacist – especially if they appear months or years after starting a medication. With almost half the population taking medication regularly and polypharmacy rising, if we continue to overlook micronutrient depletion, we risk undermining the very treatments patients rely on. Patients can ask for an annual review -incorporating both medication and nutritional assessments - to help prevent avoidable side effects such as fatigue, cognitive decline, and musculoskeletal problems.”

New Patient Guidance Available

To close the knowledge gap, Dr Siobhan Brennan has collaborated with nutritionists at Viridian to publish Medication + Nutrition - a concise, evidence-based guide linking common medications with their documented nutrient losses and recommended counter measures. The guide is available free of charge from independent health stores. More information is available online at www.virdian-nutrition.com

Pharmacist and GP advice:

Schedule an annual medication review with your GP or pharmacist.

If you have concerns, your GP may organise specific tests to check for deficiencies in key nutrients. You can also do this privately to check nutrients such as iron, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D, magnesium and folate levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit your local independent health store for supplement advice.

Keep a diary to monitor your symptoms and talk about them with your health practitioner and prioritise a wholefood diet rich in varied, colourful plants (aim for 30 different varieties weekly) to maximise nutrient intake.

Consider a multivitamin. Although not a substitute for a healthy and varied diet, opting for a clean formulation multivitamin (without fillers, binders and other additives) will provide a good foundation level of core vitamins and minerals.

Check with your GP on whether this is right for you.

Visit www.drugs.com