Cleaner discovers ‘mind-blowing’ feature in dishwasher that helps clean cutlery with TikTok video going viral

People have been left ‘mind-blown’ after a professional cleaner revealed an ingenious hack that leaves cutlery looking shiny and new.

Liesl Elizabeth, who runs the Clean-Freak Cleaning Company in Australia, shared a video on TikTok revealing the neat trick.

Optimum results

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a short video shared on the platform last week titled, “on today’s episode of learning the obvious”, the professional cleaner revealed the method she uses to stack cutlery in the dishwasher for optimum results.

The clip starts with a caption reading “I was today years old when...” before Elizabeth demonstrates her method.

Rather than putting the cutlery upright into the small basket which they are typically stacked in on the bottom shelf of the dishwasher, the video shows Elizabeth putting each piece of cutlery into an individual slot on the top shelf.

In the area of the dishwasher where large items like plates and dishes are typically placed into individual grooves, Elizabeth puts dirty knives and forks.

‘Is this witchcraft?’

The video, which has been viewed more than 15,000 times, was mostly met with praise and surprise, with people sharing their disbelief at how effective the method is.

One commenter said it made them “feel so dumb” to have not thought of the method themselves, while another asked “Is this witchcraft?”.

There were also those who poked fun at those who were surprised by the method, claiming that this is how they already stack their dishwasher.

One commenter said the method shown in the video is “literally illustrated in the user manual”.

Elizabeth has also used the cleanfreak_cleaningco TikTok account to share how-to videos and cleaning tips.