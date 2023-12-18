Classic Christmas tale is given its own dedicated channel

It’s A Wonderful Life has been given its own dedicated channel.

Widely considered one of the greatest Christmas films of all time, the classic tells the magical tale of an angel visiting a frustrated businessman on Christmas Eve, showing him how his kindness has transformed so many lives.

And now, free streaming service Pluto TV has launched a channel playing the film on loop, 24 hours a day, until the end of this year starting on the 18th of December until the 2nd of January.

The movie depicts an angel (Henry Travers) sent from Heaven on Christmas Eve to help businessman (James Stewart) by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed. The five-time Oscar-nominated epic was directed by Frank Capra, and is regularly referred to as one of the best movies ever made.

In 2020, Radio Times readers voted it as the all-time great Christmas film.

James Stewart received his third Best Actor Oscar nomination when he took on the role of George Bailey, a benevolent banker who sacrifices his life’s dreams in order to help his community.