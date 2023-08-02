News you can trust since 1887
This is how you can apply to become Chief Uno Player who will be tasked with testing its latest addition, Uno Quatro

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 11:01 BST

Uno enthusiasts, behold, as Mattel, the renowned toy company behind the legendary Uno game, is seeking its very first ‘Chief Uno Player’. One lucky candidate will be entrusted with spearheading its newest addition, Uno Quatro, which promises an impressive five-figure sum.

According to reports, the role demands a four-week commitment, with the appointed player expected to dedicate four hours each day, for four days a week with a paycheck of $4,444 (£3,482) per week awaiting, resulting in a total of $17,776 (£13,926) at the end of the employment.

The Chief Uno Player will be expected to play and teach Uno Quatro to others, as well as assist the team in creating content for their video channels. The Quatro game differs from the traditional deck of cards in that the goal is to get four in a row while matching the colour or number.

    To be considered, the applicant must stitch or mix their own TikTok video with the Uno advertising video while answering four questions. They are: ‘what is your favourite Uno memory?, ‘What is your favourite Reverse Card moment?, ‘Why should you be passed over as the Chief Uno player?’ and ‘What is your favourite Uno variant?’

    Ray Adler, vice president, global head of games, for Mattel said this is part of the company’s initiative to enhance the fan experience. Adler said: “We’re constantly looking to create new ways for fans to engage with Uno - and with the nationwide search for the first-ever Chief Uno Player, we’re bringing in-person gameplay to fans in a way they’ve never experienced before.

    Mattel said that they are seeking a player who is “friendly” and has “really good vibes,” as well as someone who is competitive and “takes Uno everywhere.”

    How to apply 

    Applications are currently being accepted until 10 August at 11.59 PT. Mattel is expecting the position to have a start date of 13 September, where they will go to city streets and challenge strangers to a match.

    To apply, you’ll need to visit the Uno TikTok channel and create a video stitching the brand’s announcement of the role.

    Successful applicants should be able to work at Pier 17 in New York City from September 13. The deadline for applications is August 10.

