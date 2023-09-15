Cadbury bringing back popular Christmas chocolate for first time in 10 years

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cadbury are bringing back a popular chocolate for Christmas 2023 - the first time the treat has been seen on shelves for nearly a decade. The confectionary giant has annouced its Dairy Milk Christmas Chocolate Coins are making a comeback just in time for the festive season.

In case you needed a reminder, the coins are perfectly round, milk chocolate discs individually wrapped in gold packaging. They were once considered one of the ultimate chocolate treats for Christmas, available in supermarkets up and down the UK by December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But since 2014, the coins have been non-existent - until now. In a post on Instagram, said: “Get ready because Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Coins are coming back after a decade! Hope you’re as thrilled as we are.”

Most Popular

The coins are available to buy online from Cadbury Gifts Direct in single bags, in bundles and as part of the chocolate brand’s build-your-own festive kits. For £1.99, you can snap up a bag filled with 13 individually-foiled milk chocolate coins - or go all out and buy 54 bags for £107.46.

Katie Hill, junior brand manager for Cadbury, said: “If you cast your mind back to 2014, you may remember that Cadbury caused disappointment across the nation, as we announced the sad discontinuation of our much-loved Chocolate Coins. We’ve listened to customer feedback and we’re thrilled to be able to finally announce we’ll be bringing back this beloved holiday treasure this year – a product which represents festive joy and delicious nostalgia for so many.”

The Dairy Milk chocolate coins aren’t the only festive treat making a return in 2023. Nestle recently announced they were bringing back popular Quality Street sweet the “coffee creme ” for the first time since the 90s this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad