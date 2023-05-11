Burgh Island was used as a retreat by ‘The Queen Of Crime’ in the 1930s

The island that inspired several Agatha Christie murder mysteries has been listed for a modest £15 million. Burgh Island off the coast of south Devon was used as a retreat by ‘The Queen Of Crime’ in the 1930s.

Used as the setting for ‘And Then There Were None’ and the inspiration behind Hercule Poirot mystery Evil Under the Sun, the 21-acre private island is now on sale and includes a 25 room hotel, pub and beach house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Described as “one of the finest examples of working Art Deco architecture in Europe”, the Grade II listed white art deco hotel was built in 1929. The hotel’s architectural highlight is the restored circular glass skylight found in the restored palm court and a recent refurbishment programme has added a billiards room, sauna, spa and several restaurants.

Most Popular

As a writing haven for the Queen Of Crime, the island unsurprisingly comes with a writer’s retreat - called Christie’s beach house - which has been built on the edge of a cliff. The remote island was even said to have hosted The Beatles and The Duke and Duchess of Windsor.

The idyllic setting also comes fitted with a tennis court, helipad and a seawater mermaid pool. While noted for its off-the-beaten-track appeal, the island is situated just 250 metres from the mainland of Devon, meaning it’s not totally cut-off.

Knight Frank’s listing reads: “The private island setting is virtually unique in the UK and the hotel, which has been fully restored, is one of the finest examples of working Art Deco architecture in Europe.

The island that inspired several Agatha Christie murder mysteries has been listed for a modest £15 million

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Burgh Island is a natural micro-environment, with wildlife to observe and cliff walks around the circumference.