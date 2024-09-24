Bubble wrap: The unlikely hero in your winter heating battle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As energy prices hit record highs, many families are searching for creative ways to stay warm without turning up the thermostat. One unexpected but effective solution is gaining popularity: bubble wrap!

Yes, the same bubbly material you pop for fun could be your secret weapon against the cold this winter. Ryan Cancellara, Energy Expert at ESS Group, is encouraging households to try this quirky but practical method of insulating windows to keep their homes warm and cosy, while slashing heating bills.

How Does Bubble Wrap Help Keep the Cold Out?

Bubble wrap acts as a simple yet effective insulator. By applying it directly to windows, you can reduce heat loss and prevent cold air from entering your home. The air pockets in the bubble wrap serve as a barrier, trapping heat inside and keeping the chill outside where it belongs.

Bubble wrap can be used to insulate your windows

“This idea is both fun and functional,” says Ryan Cancellara. “Not only can bubble wrap save on energy costs, but it’s also a fantastic way to reuse materials you might already have lying around. Plus, it’s temporary and easy to remove when the warmer months roll around.”

How to Use Bubble Wrap for Window Insulation

Here’s how you can transform your home with bubble wrap insulation in just a few simple steps:

Cut to Size: Measure your windows and cut the bubble wrap to fit. Large bubbles work best for insulation, but any type will help. Spray with Water: Lightly mist the window with water using a spray bottle. The water acts as an adhesive, allowing the bubble wrap to stick directly to the glass. Apply Bubble-Side Out: Place the bubble wrap onto the window with the bubble-side facing out. Gently press to ensure it sticks. Enjoy the Warmth: Your home will feel noticeably warmer, and you’ll see the savings on your next energy bill!

The Eco-Friendly Bonus

Not only is this a wallet-friendly hack, but it’s also an eco-friendly one. Reusing old bubble wrap that would otherwise end up in the trash means less waste, and the wrap can be easily recycled or reused once the cold season is over.

“We’re all about creative solutions to modern problems,” adds Ryan Cancellara. “This bubble wrap hack is perfect for those looking for a low-cost, sustainable way to make their homes more energy-efficient. It’s great for renters too, since it’s non-permanent and doesn’t damage windows.”

Extra Tips for Maximum Warmth

Use bubble wrap on as many windows as possible , particularly in rooms you use the most. You can also double up the wrap for extra insulation.

, particularly in rooms you use the most. You can also double up the wrap for extra insulation. Seal drafty doors and windows with weatherstripping or draft excluders for even more energy savings.

with weatherstripping or draft excluders for even more energy savings. Pair with thermal curtains: Bubble wrap works well in combination with thick curtains, trapping more heat and creating a cosy indoor environment.

Get More Creative Energy Tips from ESS Group

ESS Group are always looking for innovative ways to help people reduce their energy consumption while staying comfortable. For more quirky and practical energy-saving tips, check out their latest blog on staying warm this winter.