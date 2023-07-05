News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death

British man dies in Portugal in tragic paragliding accident as locals see him crash to ground

A British man has died in Portugal in a tragic paragliding accident as locals saw him crash into the ground.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 5th Jul 2023, 11:50 BST

Emergency services including firefighters launched a search after an emergency call from a local saying a paraglider had crashed to the ground near a beauty spot north of Lisbon. The victim is said to have already gone into cardiac arrest when he was discovered in an area “of difficult access.”

After being found, emergency services attempted to assist the man, but he sadly died at the scene. The man, who is currently unnamed, suffered his accident in an area known as Vale Bom in the municipality of Cadaval.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The area is near to the Montejunto Mountains, an hour north of Lisbon, and is described as a ‘nature lover’s paradise speckled with windmills and sleepy villages’ and is also a well-known wine region. The incident occurred just before 9pm on Tuesday (July 4).

Most Popular
    A British man died in a paragliding accident in PortugalA British man died in a paragliding accident in Portugal
    A British man died in a paragliding accident in Portugal

    It is currently unknown if the British man lived in Portugal or was on holiday. An investigation has been launched into the cause of the accident.

    Related topics:PortugalEmergency servicesNorthCardiac arrest