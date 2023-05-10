British Gas gives heat pump warmth guarantee – it will heat your home as well as a gas boiler or we’ll give you your money back

British Gas is addressing a key barrier to heat pump uptake, with its new Warm Home Promise, guaranteeing customers their money back if a heat pump does not warm their home as effectively as a traditional gas boiler. The new promise, which launches today, has been created to offer reassurance for those that may be hesitant about making the switch to a heat pump.

The new heat pump offer includes:

Five Year Guarantee – British Gas heat pumps come with a five-year guarantee and its expert engineers will provide a free service before the winter to make sure the heat pump is in top working order.

Lowest cost install - British Gas prices are from £499 in Scotland and £2,999 in the rest of the UK per install, but they will match anything lower offered by another company for a MCS credited install.

Quick install - British Gas engineers are available to install a heat pump if you need to replace a gas boiler and the engineer will do a survey on your property.

Efficient heating solution - British Gas won’t install a heat pump if it can’t heat your home effectively on the coldest days. Instead, they will suggest a different carbon-saving option. If the heat pump doesn’t heat the home to the agreed temperature, then British Gas will give your money back.

Expert Installation and advice - On the day of installation, your installer will explain the differences and will show you how to operate your heat pump in the best way possible – and check in a few days later to make sure everything is running smoothly.

With the largest engineering workforce in the country, British Gas is uniquely positioned to guide and equip customers at every stage of their heat pump journey. Their trusted engineers can do a full survey on your home to advise whether a heat pump will be suitable, whilst also offering alternative greener heating solutions in homes where they may not be suitable.

Along with its lowest price guarantee, the company hopes that the new promise will help to further accelerate heat pump uptake in the UK and encourage people to make the switch and lower their emissions. Heat pump technology can save 1 tonne of carbon emitted per year per household. British Gas has installed more heat pumps than any other company and has committed to training 3,500 engineers in green skills.

Andrew Middleton, Managing Director, British Gas Zero commented: “Heat pumps are an important part of helping the UK lower its home emissions to reach our net zero targets so we are doing all we can to increase take up.

“We recognise that the transition from a boiler to a heat pump can be daunting and want to reassure our customers that they can effectively heat their home, even through the coldest spells in Winter. Our engineers are ready to guide consumers through this process and we are making sure they are as affordable and accessible as possible.

“For the right home, heat pumps are a highly efficient and effective heating solution being typically 350% efficient compared to the best boilers at 90 – 95%. At British Gas we will only install a heat pump if it will work as well as a traditional boiler. And if for any reason a customer’s heat pump is not heating their home as expected, we’ll guarantee them their money back.”

