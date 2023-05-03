Britain's oldest RSPCA volunteer is still taking dogs for walks, aged 104 and has been given a special coronation award by the charity.

Sally Field has been caring for abandoned and mistreated dogs at her local rescue centre for 42 years. She helps out at the RSPCA’s Millbrook Animal Centre in Chobham, Surrey, by walking 10 of its dogs twice a week – as well as her neighbour’s five dogs.

As a long-standing member of the centre’s friends group, she has helped to raise thousands of pounds and also helps in the snack bar and on fundraising days. In honour of her selfless work, Sally has been crowned a ‘Coronation Champion'.

Sally, who was recently pictured with the late TV host Paul O’Grady at an Animal Hero Awards ceremony, says she has no plans to hang up her leads. She said: “I like the dogs and I like the job.

"I came to the gala day and we walked down the kennels and I said ‘I wouldn’t mind coming here dog-walking’ and I’ve been here 42 years in September. When I first came here we used to have three dogs in each kennel, but now there’s only one. Apart from that there’s not a lot of change at all, because it’s always been nice up here."

Sally will join seven other RSPCA volunteers as guests of King Charles during the coronation festivities in London this weekend.

RSPCA volunteer experience partner Sarah McKeon said: “We are so excited that eight of our volunteers have been chosen. The nominations are such a good spread of all the different types of volunteering roles and opportunities that we offer across the RSPCA.

“It's really great that our volunteers are recognised in this way as the RSPCA couldn’t function without our fantastic volunteers. Every day they provide vital support to help us carry out our mission to prevent cruelty, promote kindness and alleviate the suffering of animals. "Animal welfare is so important to people in the UK - and the high standards of welfare in this country is thanks in no small part to volunteers like these eight who do so much for animals.”

Sally, who used to work for the fire service, has also refused to allow personal setbacks to stop her helping animals.

In 2016 Sally spent months in hospital after knee replacement surgery. During that time burglars broke into her home, stealing jewellery and sentimental items.

She said: “It keeps me fit. They [the dogs] get to know you when you go in the kennels to get them out. It’s quite an interesting job really. I don’t think I’ve got any favourites, I like them all.

“You get so used to them, they’re like your own dogs. I’d take them all home if I could afford them. I just like walking the dogs. It’s a good thing to do.

Sally Field pictured with the late Paul OGrady