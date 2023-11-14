Full English waffle shows what happens when UK and US breakfasts collide

Here's the answer when you want to have EVERYTHING for breakfast - a Full English waffle.

Known as the ‘British Breakfast Waffle Trio’, the traditionally-sweet favourite has been infused with flavours of the classic Full English, with a range of batters including black pudding and bacon, tomato and mushroom, and Cumberland sausage with orange zest.

Topping options include an English tea whip, orange marmalade drizzle, baked bean-infused whipped cream, black coffee syrup, and crispy hash crumble.

The waffle was created by the hotel brand Hampton by Hilton, after research of 2,000 adults found three in 10 claim to be more experimental with their morning meals, with 59 per cent open to trying unusual food combos.

Pauline Wilson, vice president, focused service operations, EMEA, Hilton, said: “With more than half of Brits being more experimental with their morning meals at hotels we're excited to offer our guests the British Breakfast Waffle Trio - a loving tribute to the iconic traditional fry-up."

The study found Londoners take the title for being the most daring (53 per cent) at breakfast time, while the Welsh (77 per cent) and those in the East of England (77 per cent) admit to lacking in the creative department for the first meal of the day.

It also emerged 61 per cent will usually eat the same thing every day at home, but 51 per cent claim to be more experimental when they are away.

A fifth of those polled will eat a traditional fry up at least once a week, with 52 per cent opting for savoury over sweet, but 37 per cent enjoy the two flavours equally. The research, carried out via OnePoll, also revealed cooking websites are the most popular resource for ‘foodspiration’ (22 per cent), with the same percentage turning to family and friends for ideas.

It emerged a fifth enjoy watching TV programmes to inspire their cooking choices - more than those who use social media platforms (nine per cent) such as Instagram (13 per cent), YouTube (13 per cent) and TikTok (eight per cent).

The British Breakfast Waffle Trio is available on December 1 when staying at select Hampton by Hilton hotels, including London City, Bath City, York Piccadilly and Edinburgh West End.

Pauline Wilson added: "We hope this innovative waffle flavour combination satisfies the nation’s craving to try something new for their morning meal."

