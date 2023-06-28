Boots has announced the closure of 300 stores across the UK over the next 12 months, after four already closed in 2023

High street retailer Boots has announced they will close 300 stores across the UK over the next year. The change will see Boots reduce the number of stores they operate in the UK from 2,200 to 1,900.

This comes as four stores have already permanently closed their doors in 2023, and, despite the closure of hundreds of stores, it is understood that no redundancies will be made, and staff working at impacted stores will be offered work at nearby stores.

The decision comes after a 13.4% rise in quarterly turnover was revealed by Boots, fuelled by high sales of sunscreen during a recent wave of hot weather in the UK. Sales have also shifted online too, with website sales up more than 25 percent in the three months to the end of May.

In its quarterly results, the company said: "Over the next year Boots will continue to consolidate a number of stores in close proximity to each other.

“Evolving the store estate in this way allows Boots to concentrate its team members where they are needed and focus investment more acutely in individual stores with the ambition of consistently delivering an excellent and reliable service in a fresh and up to date environment."