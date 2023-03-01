BBC is giving viewers the chance to get their hands on some iconic items from television shows this Red Nose Day

BBC has revealed an extensive list of iconic items up for grabs this Red Nose Day. All viewers have to do is donate to Comic Relief to be in the running to win incredible objects from some of the BBC’s best known programmes.

The Telly Treasures Giveaway was announced in a trailer by Sharon Horgan and Lenny Rush. The iconic items up for grabs include Pat Butcher’s earrings, the Pointless winner’s trophy, Craig Revel Horwood’s ‘10’ judges paddle from Strictly Come Dancing and much more.

Katie Taylor, commissioning editor, BBC Entertainment, said: “This is a fantastic chance for Telly Treasure hunters to win and own a bit of BBC TV magic and to help raise awareness of Comic Relief which changes the lives of people for the better”.

Here’s the entire list of prizes and how to enter the Telly Treasures Giveaway.

Entire list of iconic BBC items for Red Nose Day

Waterloo Road – School jumper, tie and blazer

Casualty - Ethan’s scrubs, stethoscope and nametag

Strictly Come Dancing – Craig Revel Horwood’s ‘10’ judges paddle

Eastenders - Pat Butcher’s earrings

Pointless - Winners trophy

The Apprentice: You’re Fired - Hired/Fired cards

Richard Osman’s House of Games - Suitcase prize

The Traitors - Cloak

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK - Brit crew pants and judges badge

Gardener’s World - Monty Don’s wheelbarrow

The Graham Norton Show - Graham’s jacket

Luther - Tie and coat

Killing Eve - Villanelle’s (stunt doubles) suit

Doctor Who - Thirteenth Doctor’s t-shirt

Inside No 9 - Bear head football mascot

Motherland – Julia’s onesie and Kevin’s jumper from the Christmas special

Bedtime stories – Cushion

CBBC – Hacker’s bowl

Blue Peter – Henry the dog’s collar

Football Focus – BBC Sport mic cover

Morning Live – Mug

This Country – Kerry’s football shirt

SAS Rogue Heroes - Beret

How to enter to win iconic BBC items for Red Nose Day

Acknowledging that ‘times are tough for many people right now’, BBC has announced entry to the Telly Treasures Giveaway is completely free. However, once you have entered the draw you will have the choice to make a donation to Comic Relief if you wish.

In order to enter, visit the BBC website and pick your preferred prize.

How to watch Red Nose Day

