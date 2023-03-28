Here’s how you could be selected to attend the star-studded BAFTA TV Awards red carpet event

The prestigious BAFTA Television Awards red carpet event will see celebrities arriving in style before the awards celebrations kick off. This year, the anticipated annual ceremony falls on May 14, and is taking place at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Many famous stars will grace the red carpet ahead of the anticipated ceremony, where winners will waltz onto the stage to collect their gongs. The press and the public are guaranteed access to the red carpet show, however, there is a selection process on who can attend on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the BAFTA official website, you can put your name, along with a plus one, forward for a chance to be granted entry into a ballot viewing area. The viewing area is open from 1pm.

Most Popular

According to their online statement, this process is the only way to secure a viewing place on the red carpet as no spaces will be allocated on the day.

There is also a separate area for those with disabilities and wiinners will be contacted on or before April 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On March 22, the nominations were announced for the BAFTA Television Awards. A total of 128 programmes received nominations from a record-breaking number of entries across Television and Craft.