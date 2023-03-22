Asda has extended its Blue Light Card discount for NHS and emergency workers

Supermarket giant Asda has announced it will be extending its Blue Light discount for NHS and emergency workers until the end of next month. Asda chiefs have said that they want to acknowledge the ‘amazing work’ that the workforce does by offering them a range of discounts in stores until April.

The Blue Light scheme announced on social media the discount will be available in Asda until April 30. The post says people with the Blue Light Card will be able to get 10 percent off their Asda shopping in stores, no matter how big or small their purchases are.

When Asda announced it was extending the discount last year, Mohsin Issa, Asda’s co-owner, said: “We are delighted to have extended our partnership with the Blue Light Card into its third year.. Our emergency services personnel do an incredible job and we’re happy to be able to continue this discount, along with our own Asda Rewards loyalty scheme and our everyday low prices, into the new year.”

Tom Dalby, CEO at Blue Light Card, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our partnership with ASDA and understand how much it means to our members, especially at this time of year. The exclusive 10 percent discount across food and soft drinks, George clothing and homeware, toys, gifts and optical helps to support families and individuals across the UK during what is a tough period for many and highlights ASDA’s appreciation of NHS staff and other frontline workers.”

What is the Blue Light Discount?

The Blue Light Card is a nationally recognised scheme which provides workers in the NHS, emergency services, social care sector and the armed forces with a range of discounts.

The 10 percent discount is available in all of Asda’s 635 stores across the UK and includes food and drink, George at Asda clothing and homeware, toys, gifts and optical.

Who can get the Blue Light discount?

Blue Light Card provides those in the NHS, emergency services, the social care sector and armed forces with discounts online and in-store.

Visit the Blue Light Card website if you think you might be eligible.

When is the Blue Light Card discount available at Asda?