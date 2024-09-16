Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Disgraced former BBC newsreader Huw Edwards has been given a six-month suspended jail sentence for indecent child images.

Huw Edwards, 63, was handed a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years after pleading guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children. Paul Goldspring, the Chief Magistrate told the disgraced former BBC newsreader that It’s obvious that until now you were very highly regarded by the public... It is not an exaggeration to say your long-earned reputation is in tatters.”

Although Huw Edwards has been instructed to pay £3,000 in prosecution costs, a sexual harm prevention order was not made against him by the judge. Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring said: “I am of the clear view that you do not present a risk or danger to the public at large, specifically to children. There is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”

When Huw Edwards arrived at court, he was pictured still wearing his wedding ring. However, in July 2024, it was reported that Huw Edwards had moved out of the home he had shared with his wife Vicky Flind in Dulwich, south London.

The former News at Ten anchor now splits his time between his new home in Wandsworth, south-west London and his native Wales. Huw Edwards and Vicky Flind reportedly got engaged in 1993 and met when he was working as a BBC correspondent in Westminster.

Who is Huw Edwards' wife Vicky Flind and are they still married? (Photos by Getty) | Getty

When the news broke about Huw Edwards in July 2023, Vicky Flind released a statement which said: "In light of the recent reporting regarding the 'BBC Presenter' I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family.

"I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children.

"Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years.

"The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he'll stay for the foreseeable future.

"Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published.

"To be clear Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday.

"In the circumstances and given Huw's condition I would like to ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else caught up in these upsetting events is respected.

"I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end."

Vicky Flind is a television producer who has worked on shows such as ITV’s Peston and BBC One’s This Week. The couple share five children together, three sons and two daughters, the children are called Hannah, Amos, Sammy, Rebecca and Dan.

According to reports, Huw Edwards and Vicky Flind are reportedly not yet divorced.