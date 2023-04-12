The ‘Arcturus’ Covid variant, formally known as the Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16, has seen a recent surge in infections in India. The XBB.1.16 strain is causing havoc in the country in South Asia where cases have soared 13-fold in the past month.

Due to the rise in infections, India’s health ministry launched mock drills this week to see if hospitals can deal with a possible increase in patients following the rise in cases. Compulsory masks in public have also been reintroduced in some states.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the southern state of Kerela, Health Minister Veena George has brought back masks for the elderly, pregnant women, and those with underlying conditions. In one day alone, India has seen case numbers rise to a staggering 3,122.

Most Popular

The surge comes as India’s Ministry of Health recorded 40,215 active Covid infections on April 12. Officials are now urging states to increase testing for the virus in a bid to stop the spread.

A new Covid variant has emerged in India

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad