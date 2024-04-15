Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Campaigners descended on the site in Bourton-on-the-Water, Gloucs., with banners reading “Jezza, hands of me badgers” and “Stop those dirty hunts”. Three Counties Hunt Saboteurs and Gloucestershire Badger Office said they organised the protest after Clarkson allowed The Heythrop Hunt onto his estate.

They said the group had been accused on "numerous" occasions of breaching the 2004 Hunting Act - which bans the use of dogs to capture and kill wild animals. And they also claimed that their activists had found “large numbers” of blocked badger sets in areas where they meet. The group further pointed to the prosecutions of ex-members Richard Sumner and Julian Barnfield back in 2012 for hunting foxes illegally.

Campaigners targeted ex-Top Gear presenter’s property

The campaigners, who made their voices heard on Wednesday (April 10), later delivered a letter outlining why they had gathered outside the star’s property. And this had three demands of Clarkson: that he not allow fox hunting on his lands, not allow anyone to disturb badger setts and to not take part in a ‘badger cull’. Despite chanting slogans directed at the ex-Top Gear presenter, whose show Clarkson’s Farm has millions of fans, they also hoped to start a dialogue with him.

Clarkson not suspected of law-breaking

Clarkson is not suspected of breaking the law in any way. Clarkson previously revealed he had been reported to the police and denied that he filled in badger setts on his land. He claimed he was not at fault and branded animal rights protesters who reported him as 'not very bright’.