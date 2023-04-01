Controversial influencer Andrew Tate said ‘justice will be served’ and would maintain his ‘absolute innocence’ to clear his name following his release from prison.

Andrew Tate has broken his silence after spending three months behind bars in Romania with his brother, Tristan, saying “justice will be served”. The four-time world kickboxing champion was arrested alongside his brother and two others on suspicion of alleged human trafficking and forming an organised crime group.

According to a video doing the rounds on Twitter, the highly controversial influencer was seen speaking to a group of local media outside of Tate’s residence following his release. The 36-year-old said: “The judges who heard us today, they were very attentive, they listened to us and they let us know, so I have absolute respect for them.

"I have no resentment in my heart for the country of Romania over anybody else, I just believe in the truth. I believe in God and I think that the fire of the truth will destroy all lies and anybody who lies over a long enough time frame will feel regret.

“I truly believe that justice will be served in the end, there is zero percent chance of me being found guilty of something I have not done.” Tate, who converted to Islam last year , added: “I would maintain my absolute innocence and I think most people understand this. I look forward to being home, so thank you very much everyone."

When asked what his plans for the next few days were, Tate replied: "When I was in jail I did 7,417 push-ups, I would like to get to 10,000 before the end of the weekend. I will focus on the push-ups and I will read the Quran. Thank you."

Earlier this week, Andrew and Tristan failed in their efforts to overturn a decision which denied them bail , but on Friday (March 31) were successful in appealing last week’s decision to extend their incarceration by an extra 30 days. Both brothers and two Romanian women, who were arrested as part of the investigation, are now being held on house arrest.

Later on, Tate tweeted from his official account @Cobratate , saying: “Since last year, I’ve been in a 24 hour lockdown. No yard time. Pacing 3-metre cell with zero electronics or outside contract. Absolute clarity of ind. Real thoughts. Real plans.”

He added: “Vivid pain. One hour home and I can’t stand my phone. Some habits die hard. We must defeat Shaytan (satan). The video, which shows him pacing back and forth topless while smoking, has been viewed over 17 million times.

A self-proclaimed ‘success coach’, Tate rose to popularity after his professional career as a kickboxer flourished, but it is his role as an internet personality that has made him as well-known as he is today.

Born in the US and raised in Luton, Tate went on to become a prominent social media influencer who often spouts misogynistic, sexist, prejudiced, and overall damaging opinions to millions of followers after being kicked out of Big Brother in 2016 for abusing a woman, according to the BBC.

He has been widely called a misogynist for his derogatory remarks about women which have seen him banned from most major social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and Twitch. Before his ban, Tate’s videos had racked up millions of views online.