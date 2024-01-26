Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An American professor has claimed that putting salt into a cup of tea can make for the perfect brew.

According to The Guardian, the controversial claim was made by Michelle Francl, a professor of chemistry at Bryn Mawr College.

In her new book, Steeped: The Chemistry of Tea, Francl has documented experiments with tea dating back 1,000 years.

The US Embassy released a tongue-in-cheek statement following Francl’s claim with a funny take on the situation, joking that the recipe had landed them in “hot water” with the United Kingdom.

The full statement read: “Today’s media reports of an American Professor’s recipe for the “perfect” cup of tea has landed our special bond with the United Kingdom in hot water.

“Tea is the elixir of camaraderie, a sacred bond that unites our nations. We cannot stand idly by as such an outrageous proposal threatens the very foundation of our Special Relationship.

“Therefore we want to ensure the good people of the UK that the unthinkable notion of adding salt to Britain's national drink is not official United States policy. And never will be.

“Let us unite in our steeped solidarity and show the world that when it comes to tea, we stand as one.”

The US Embassy ended with the statement referencing the controversial way Americans are known to make cups of tea, saying “The US Embassy will continue to make tea in the proper way - by microwaving it.”

Popular British tea brand Yorkshire Tea have also reacted to the claim, posting an image of The Guardian article and simply writing “No” in the caption.

