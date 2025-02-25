30 per cent haven't written one | SWNS

Almost half of Brits don’t have a will – because they ‘haven’t got round to it yet’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A study of 2,000 adults found 30 per cent haven’t had one written because they don’t think they’re old enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And 19 per cent don’t know where to start in getting one put together.

But it also emerged 24 per cent would struggle to cover the cost of a family bereavement were they to suffer one now, with a further 21 per cent unsure if they could.

Just a third (32 per cent) have sufficient cash savings to cover their own send off, were it needed, and 19 per cent have life insurance in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With those who do have cash set aside saving an average of £4,358.

The annual funeral report, released by British Seniors, also highlighted the rise in costs in recent years, with the average send off now standing at £5,212 - an increase of 15 per cent in a single year.

And collating the average spend on all elements, a burial could cost as much as £11,348 while a cremation can cost £9,529.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A burial could cost as much as £11,348 while a cremation can cost £9,529 | SWNS

“Families can be hit with unexpected bills” - as a result of funeral costs

A spokesperson for the insurance company said: “Funerals are an expensive business – and often, people don’t necessarily have plans in place to cover the cost.

“As a result, this can mean families are hit with unexpected bills, which is a huge stress at an already difficult time.

“This annual report captures all areas of spend when it comes to giving a loved one an appropriate send-off – and it can be costly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report, which also includes a poll of 1,500 adults who have planned a funeral in the last five years, revealed 44 per cent paid for either some or all of the costs associated with their loved one’s funeral, with an average of £2,732 contributed out of their own pocket.

The top reasons for having to pay for it themselves included unexpected deaths where no plans were in place, wanting to deliver a better send-off and a lack of money set aside.

But this left 28 per cent feeling stressed and 23 per cent overwhelmed by the additional costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third of those involved in organising a funeral said it was more expensive than they had expected, according to the OnePoll.com data.

And 31 per cent felt the ongoing cost-of-living crisis would make it harder to afford the ‘right’ send-off for a loved one.

A spokesperson from British Seniors Life Insurance added: “This report highlights how many aren’t prepared should the worst happen to someone they know – or even themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And as a result, that can leave someone dealing with not only the grief of loss but difficult decisions to make financially.

“It’s important that people think about the bigger picture and ensure those nearest to them aren’t worrying about money at a difficult time.”